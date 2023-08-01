Details released into construction zone collision along I-35 that hospitalized 1

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Details have been released about a crash in a construction zone along I-35 near Emporia that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 9:10 a.m. on Monday, July 31, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 124.8 on northbound I-35 with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2022 Chevrolet pickup driven by Joshua Mantooth, 43, of El Dorado, had been headed north in the left lane through a construction zone along the interstate. A 2021 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Jeffrey Kingsolver, 64, of Vassar, was headed south in the single-lane construction zone.

KHP noted that Mantooth drove off the road where he hit a few construction signs and then veered back into oncoming traffic. Kingsolver swerved into the northbound lane and was sideswiped by the pickup. Mantooth’s truck continued north and hit the right side of the barrier wall and damaged two sections.

Officials indicated that Mantooth was taken to Newman Regional Health in Emporia with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Kingsolver escaped the crash without injury and was also wearing his seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.