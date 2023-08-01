Chiefs first round pick Anudike-Uzomah progressing well

St. JOSEPH, MO. (WIBW) - After missing OTA’s, former K-State alum Felix Anudike-Uzomah is showing flashes of how good he can be.

Uzomah was drafted with the 31st overall pick in this years draft as the hometown kid starts to ramp up practice.

Uzomah missed OTA’s due to thumb surgery after suffering the injury during the Big 12 Championship against TCU. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said King Felix is progressing well and likes what he’s seeing. For Uzomah, he’s still got a lot to grasp.

“I’m learning every day. I’m learning exactly what the coaches have in store for me technique wise so I thank him (Steve Spagnuolo) for saying that. At the end of the day, I’m still learning. I’m not there yet and I have some learning to do.”

“I think Felix is climbing, I really do,” Spagnuolo said. “He didn’t do much in the offseason which set him back and he was a little rusty and struggled early. You watch one on one’s and the team periods, he’s flashing now which is a good thing, there’s still that learning curve.”

Spagnulolo said because of his injury, Uzomah couldn’t build a mental base because during the offseason, there’s not much that the defensive guys can do.

Coach did mention that former K-State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe had a good practice as well.

Uzomah said he’s blocking out the noise of living up to expectations given he is from Lee Summit. He says he wants to go out and continue learning and play football. He says the defensive scheme is different from what he played with K-State and the technique is also different as well.

When asked if he would keep his sack celebration from his time at K-State, Uzomah said, “Yeah I will.” with a smile.

