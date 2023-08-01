Big hearts, Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas win big in raffle drawing

Proceeds raised from ticket sales throughout July will help the organization continue its...
Proceeds raised from ticket sales throughout July will help the organization continue its mission to pair Kansas kids with mentors.(KWCH)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of people with big hearts won big prizes Monday night.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas drew names for its summer raffle Monday night in Wichita. Proceeds raised from ticket sales throughout July will help the organization continue its mission to pair Kansas kids with mentors.

“This whole event has raised us nearly $50,000,” Susan Devaughn, a Big Sister herself, said. “This is huge for us because we’re able to match nearly 50 kids in our program and that is a great benefit. So, thank you to all the viewers who did that. We have a need now more than ever for this type of mentoring, this one-on-one mentoring where kids really are impacted by these relationships long-term. We are so appreciative.”

Raffle Prize Winners:

  • $25,000 Grand Prize: Holly Peterson – Winfield, KS
  • Chiefs Package: Ronald Boyd – Wichita, KS
  • Diamond Earrings: Ashley McClelland – Parsons, KS
  • $1,000 Cash: Debra Salyers – Wichita, KS
  • Spa Day Gift Card: Sherri McElroy – Derby, KS

Prizes were provided by the Kansas City Chiefs, DeVaughn James, Carolyn Sayre’s Fine Jewelry, and Triple Threat Skin & Body Wichita.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James B. "Jim" Mitchell
Lawn mower accident claims life of volunteer firefighter in Geary Co.
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office
FILE
Head-on collision in rural SE Kansas kills 2, seriously injures another
Anna Swarthout
Broken down vehicle in S. Topeka parking lot leads to woman’s theft arrest
File Graphic
Overnight Topeka shooting leaves one injured

Latest News

Topeka school installs structure aimed to protect threatened species
Topeka school installs structure aimed to protect threatened species
PARS Topeka spent the day helping people get ready for National Night Out.
PARS Topeka oversees supply handout for National Night Out
Primary elections scheduled with only a few planned in the Northeast Kansas area
Primary elections scheduled with only a few planned in the Northeast Kansas area
KWCH Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas Prize raffle Drawing
KWCH Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas Prize raffle Drawing