Big hearts, Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas win big in raffle drawing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of people with big hearts won big prizes Monday night.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas drew names for its summer raffle Monday night in Wichita. Proceeds raised from ticket sales throughout July will help the organization continue its mission to pair Kansas kids with mentors.

“This whole event has raised us nearly $50,000,” Susan Devaughn, a Big Sister herself, said. “This is huge for us because we’re able to match nearly 50 kids in our program and that is a great benefit. So, thank you to all the viewers who did that. We have a need now more than ever for this type of mentoring, this one-on-one mentoring where kids really are impacted by these relationships long-term. We are so appreciative.”

Raffle Prize Winners:

$25,000 Grand Prize: Holly Peterson – Winfield, KS

Chiefs Package: Ronald Boyd – Wichita, KS

Diamond Earrings: Ashley McClelland – Parsons, KS

$1,000 Cash: Debra Salyers – Wichita, KS

Spa Day Gift Card: Sherri McElroy – Derby, KS

Prizes were provided by the Kansas City Chiefs, DeVaughn James, Carolyn Sayre’s Fine Jewelry, and Triple Threat Skin & Body Wichita.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.