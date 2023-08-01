Back-to-School Bash distributes free personal care items to families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army of Topeka gave families free back-to-school items so kids return to school feeling confident and refreshed.

Together with its community partners, the non-profit provided hygiene products, undergarments, haircuts and immunizations free of charge.

“When you can go to school and you’re fully prepared, that gives a extra level of confidence to these kids,” says Major Tom McDowell of the Salvation Army of Topeka. “And they’re bound to do better work. They’re bound to have more focus. So I’m glad that we can be a part of that.”

McDowell says teachers and schools guided the organization’s decision to provide these specific items and services.

“These are things that the teachers and the schools identified as something that is often missing and that kids are hurting for through the school year. So we’re hoping to fill that gap.”

Organizers pointed to the rising cost of living, saying they hope to lighten the financial load back-to-school costs bring on parents.

“School costs when you enroll,” says Shelley Robertson, Development Director for the Salvation Army of Topeka. “And so we’re helping to offset some of those costs this year and then the rising cost of food, so if we can defer the costs with haircuts underwear, personal hygiene products that will help the parents.”

Robertson says enthusing kids to go back to school is important for their education.

“Can’t you remember when you’re little? You were so excited,” she says. “You could smell the books, you had new clothes, you had new underwear, everything was new and fresh, and you’re excited to go and that’s what we want. Yeah. Excitement. They want to be excited to learn and get to go to school.”

Oftentimes it’s not just kids who need to gear up for the approaching school year, though. Informational booths shared a range of resources with parents, like how to update their insurance information and what healthcare options are available to them.

Ashley Halstead brought her daughters to Tuesday’s event, she implores her fellow parents to utilize these resources, too.

“Just come up here,” she says. “The kids are gonna like it regardless because there’s food and other stuff so they’re going to enjoy it regardless. they’ll welcome you, they don’t judge you”

Organizers projected around 300 kids and families would utilize this free community resource.

Tuesday’s Back-to-School Bash marks the seventh straight year the Salvation Army of Topeka has hosted this event.

