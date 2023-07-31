Woman sent to Topeka hospital following rollover crash on I-70

FILE
FILE(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the vehicle she was driving rolled several times along a Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound I-70 and Highway 30 with reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2008 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Paisley E. Lovesee, 20, of Larned, had been headed east when the car went off the road and crashed into the center median.

KHP said the vehicle then rolled several times.

Officials noted that Lovesee was taken to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Head-on collision in rural SE Kansas kills 2, seriously injures another
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office
Anna Swarthout
Broken down vehicle in S. Topeka parking lot leads to woman’s theft arrest
File Graphic
Overnight Topeka shooting leaves one injured
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation officials said Aug. 6 is the last day to swim at Shawnee...
SNCO Parks + Rec announces aquatic centers, pools set to close

Latest News

FILE
Man seriously injured after pickup crashes into Kansas City barrier wall
Joseph Chappell
Topeka man arrested after instances of stalking, violating protection order
FILE
Teen sent to hospital after car crashes into Lansing fence
A family was displaced following a Sunday night fire near downtown Topeka, authorities said.
Family displaced after Sunday night fire near downtown Topeka
Deshon Smith
Drugs, stolen gun lead to wanted passenger’s arrest during Topeka traffic stop