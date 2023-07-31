Woman sent to Topeka hospital following rollover crash on I-70

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the vehicle she was driving rolled several times along a Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound I-70 and Highway 30 with reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2008 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Paisley E. Lovesee, 20, of Larned, had been headed east when the car went off the road and crashed into the center median.

KHP said the vehicle then rolled several times.

Officials noted that Lovesee was taken to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.