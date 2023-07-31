Weekend road rage incident nets zero arrests so far, one driver cited

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road rage incident over the weekend has not yielded any arrests so far, however, one driver was cited for driving while suspended.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:25 p.m. on Friday, July 28, officials were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Casement Rd. with reports of a disturbance.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they found a 24-year-old woman, later identified as Kayleigh Johnson, 24, of Manhattan, who reported a 35-year-old man she knew attempted to hit her vehicle on purpose. Johnson told officials the suspect had done so in an attempt to force her off the road.

No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made in the case, however, RCPD noted that Johnson was cited for driving while suspended.

