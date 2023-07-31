Washburn Rural Marching Band prepares for upcoming exhibition in the summer heat

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local marching band prepares to host an upcoming exhibition in the blazing summer heat.

Over the next two weeks, the Washburn Rural Junior Blues Marching Band will hold their yearly band camp.

Weather permitting, the 170-plus member band will practice outside in the mornings — focusing on marching. As the day heats up in the afternoon, the band will practice inside — primarily focusing on musical performance.

“We are outside in the mornings only. Sometimes we go in a little ahead of noon if it’s really hot or humid,” said Washburn Rural band director Luke Chaffee. “We are inside all afternoon. So it’s an eight-hour day. Four hours outside in the morning, four hours inside in the afternoon.”

The summer heat is expected to get worse this week.

“Especially when there are no clouds out — the sun — it really, really beams on you,” said Washburn Rural senior Max Gutierrez. “The heat really gets you. The turf gets hot too.”

But the Junior Blues are prepared. Hydration stations and shaded areas are available.

“For me, I just drink a lot of water,” said Washburn Rural senior Nick Chaffee. “And honestly, if you are focused enough, you really don’t think about how hot it is.”

On Thursday, August 10, rehearsals will conclude when the band hosts an exhibition performance at 6:00 p.m. Attendees will also have the opportunity to grab a bite before the show. Food trucks will be available around 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James B. "Jim" Mitchell
Lawn mower accident claims life of volunteer firefighter in Geary Co.
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office
FILE
Head-on collision in rural SE Kansas kills 2, seriously injures another
Anna Swarthout
Broken down vehicle in S. Topeka parking lot leads to woman’s theft arrest
File Graphic
Overnight Topeka shooting leaves one injured

Latest News

Topeka school installs structure aimed to protect threatened species
Topeka school installs structure aimed to protect threatened species
PARS Topeka spent the day helping people get ready for National Night Out.
PARS Topeka oversees supply handout for National Night Out
Primary elections scheduled with only a few planned in the Northeast Kansas area
Primary elections scheduled with only a few planned in the Northeast Kansas area
KWCH Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas Prize raffle Drawing
KWCH Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas Prize raffle Drawing
A herd of goats has started to munch away and clear a tract of land just acquired by Shawnee...
Goats start to munch away weeds allowing access to new Shawnee Co. park