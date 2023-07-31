Washburn Rural Marching Band prepares for upcoming exhibition in the summer heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local marching band prepares to host an upcoming exhibition in the blazing summer heat.

Over the next two weeks, the Washburn Rural Junior Blues Marching Band will hold their yearly band camp.

Weather permitting, the 170-plus member band will practice outside in the mornings — focusing on marching. As the day heats up in the afternoon, the band will practice inside — primarily focusing on musical performance.

“We are outside in the mornings only. Sometimes we go in a little ahead of noon if it’s really hot or humid,” said Washburn Rural band director Luke Chaffee. “We are inside all afternoon. So it’s an eight-hour day. Four hours outside in the morning, four hours inside in the afternoon.”

The summer heat is expected to get worse this week.

“Especially when there are no clouds out — the sun — it really, really beams on you,” said Washburn Rural senior Max Gutierrez. “The heat really gets you. The turf gets hot too.”

But the Junior Blues are prepared. Hydration stations and shaded areas are available.

“For me, I just drink a lot of water,” said Washburn Rural senior Nick Chaffee. “And honestly, if you are focused enough, you really don’t think about how hot it is.”

On Thursday, August 10, rehearsals will conclude when the band hosts an exhibition performance at 6:00 p.m. Attendees will also have the opportunity to grab a bite before the show. Food trucks will be available around 5:00 p.m.

