Wanted woman arrested after disturbance near Highland Park

Nicole Branion
Nicole Branion(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disturbance near Highland Park High School led to a woman’s arrest after she was found to have been wanted on multiple warrants.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, officials were called to the 1900 block of SE 26th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they found a woman who was known to have two felony warrants out for her arrest. She was identified as Nicole B. Branion, 40, of Topeka.

Branion was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Theft of property or services - less than $1,500 with 2 or more convictions within 5 years
  • Two counts of interference with law enforcement
  • Criminal trespass
  • Disorderly conduct - fighting words or noisy conduct
  • Distribution of heroin or certain stimulants - between 3.5 grams and 100 grams
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate
  • Criminal use of weapons - sell, manufacture, purchase or possess a bludgeon, club or brass knuckles
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Operate vehicle without registration or with an expired tag
  • Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license

As of Monday, Branion remains behind bars with no bond listed and a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.

