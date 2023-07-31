Udoka Azubuike signs deal with Suns

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The former Jayhawk first round pick has found a new home on the West Coast.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that he has signed a two-way contract with Phoenix.

Free agent C Udoka Azubuike has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. He was the 27th overall pick to the Jazz in 2020. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2023

Azubuike was the 27th overall pick to the Utah Jazz in 2020. Azubuike played for the Celtics in this years NBA Summer League. During his time with the Jazz, he played in 68 games, averaging nine minutes, 3.3 points per game and three rebounds.

His best year in Utah was the 2021-2022 season where he averaged 4.7 points and 4.2 rebounds. He started in 10 games with the Jazz.

