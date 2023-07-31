Udoka Azubuike signs deal with Suns

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) dunks against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) dunks against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The former Jayhawk first round pick has found a new home on the West Coast.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that he has signed a two-way contract with Phoenix.

Azubuike was the 27th overall pick to the Utah Jazz in 2020. Azubuike played for the Celtics in this years NBA Summer League. During his time with the Jazz, he played in 68 games, averaging nine minutes, 3.3 points per game and three rebounds.

His best year in Utah was the 2021-2022 season where he averaged 4.7 points and 4.2 rebounds. He started in 10 games with the Jazz.

