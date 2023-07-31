Two arrested, charges dropped against one after DEA effort in Topeka

Marilyn Hobbs, Lino Duenas Jr.
Marilyn Hobbs, Lino Duenas Jr.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested, however, charges against one have since been dropped after a Drug Enforcement Administration effort in Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, the agency assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration with two arrests.

Marilyn E. Hobbs, 38, and Lino A. Duenas Jr., 31, were both arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Hobbs was booked on distribution of heroin or certain stimulants, more than 100 grams and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Duenas Jr. was booked on the distribution of opiates or certain stimulants, more than 1 kilogram; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.

Kansas Vine indicates that as of Monday, Hobbs has since been released with charges dropped. Meanwhile, Duenas Jr. is also out of custody on a general release, however, no dropped charges are indicated.

