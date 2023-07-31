TSCPL prepares kids with the skills needed to tackle the first day of kindergarten

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is getting young children prepared to show of their skills on the first day of school.

Courtney Stemler has been bringing her kids to the library’s events for years.

She said she appreciates the opportunities for her kids to be able to interact with other children.

“The pandemic was really rough for social skills and so we’ve tried to do as much of that as possible since things opened back up and it was safer to do that,” said Stemler. “So, he needed more social skills development than my youngest does, so this was a way to keep it going without school being in session.”

Encouraging the kids through play helps them to develop language, motor, and social skills.

Mother of three, Lindsay Allen said that her 5-yea-old is excited for kindergarten.

“I think the sharing and the taking turns aspect will be something that this helps him with for being in a class full of kids,” said Allen.

Youth Services Specialist, Kathy Ellison said programs such as Family Place Learn and Play provide education and fun combined to ease the kids into their elementary years.

“One of our impact goals here at the library, for the community, is for us to have children prepared for kindergarten,” said Ellison. This is one of the activities that we do to provide that.”

Parents said that sessions like this can set the state for success as children begin their educational journey.

“So, there’s a lot of social skill development and language development that comes with playgroups and playing with your kids and interacting with them,” said Stemler. “So, the library is a really good place to do that where they also get to play with other kids in age appropriate situations with age appropriate toys and then they also get to learn some problem solving skills along the way.”

Sessions continue through the end of August.

You can drop by the Lingo Story Room with your little ones anytime between 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. on Monday’s and Friday’s.

