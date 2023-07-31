Trucker injured Sunday night after high winds topple rig on I-35 in Franklin County

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver suffered serious injuries Sunday night when high winds toppled his rig on Interstate 35 in Franklin County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:35 p.m. Sunday on I-35 at Montana Road. The location was on the southeast side of Ottawa.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2018 Kenworth semitrailer was southbound on I-35 when high winds caused the truck to overturn, coming to rest across both lanes of travel.

The trailer was hauling a 2022 Strickland semitrailer, the patrol said.

The driver, Dennis E. Pflaum, 58, of DeSoto, was transported to Olathe Medical Center with serious injuries.

The patrol said Pflaum, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

