Topeka volunteer group stocks ‘Blessing Boxes’ to help those in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bee The Blessing is a group of volunteers who donate food to those in need all across Topeka.

“It’s been 43 boxes throughout town. It bounces between 40 to 43. It depends, some have been up and down. Just filling boxes lots of time with staples like pasta, pasta sauce, cereal bars, bread,” said Rachel Holthaus.

Holthaus is a nurse who currently is not able to work.

She said she was determined to find another way she could help people.

“I’m unable to do the things that I could do before because of my injuries. But I can still love people and it is just, I think feeding people is the closest thing you can get to loving somebody you don’t even know.”

Blessing boxes are available to anybody who may lack consistent access to food.

“The blessing boxes are no questions asked. The motto behind blessing boxes is ‘take what you need, leave what you can,” said Holthaus.

Holthaus also goes by ‘Rachel the Hope Dealer,’ and she said it usually doesn’t take long for people to come by a box and receive their blessing.

“A lot of these boxes, once they’re filled, it can be while we’re filling them that people come and need something. But often times it’s within an hour that it’s completely empty.”

Chante Morgan is the general manager of Crumbl Cookies in Topeka.

She offered to use her store as a resource to help fill up the blessing boxes.

“We decided that we wanted to help out and take some of the load off, so we’re a dropoff zone for any shelf-stable goods. And also putting cookies in the boxes is also a nice little treat because sometimes people can’t afford to come see us, but we don’t want to waste any cookies going out the front door or the back door,” Morgan said.

Morgan and a group of volunteers restored and stocked a blessing box on Sunday.

Morgan said they added a special Crumbl touch to it.

“We were going to adopt three of these boxes in Topeka and when deciding to do that, we decided that we wanted to come make them pretty too. So everyone knew which boxes were the Crumbl pink boxes and you’ll find cookies in there and food as well.”

To make a donation, visit beetheblessing.org.

