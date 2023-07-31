Topeka school installs structure aimed to protect threatened species

By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of chimney swifts fly through Northeast Kansas every year in search of roosting areas.

“Years ago there was a chimney at Randolph Elementary that the chimney swifts used and we would go watch them, but we never contacted the school or let them know that their chimney was being used. They put in a new HVAC system and capped the chimney,” said Sue Newland, president of the Topeka Audubon Society.

Newland said the small birds are in danger because they are losing their habitat.

“Chimney swifts, like most birds, are in decline because of loss of trees that they use to nest, loss of chimneys, and people cap them.”

So Newland and her organization partnered with Topeka Collegiate to help with the conservation efforts.

“We decided to try to build a chimney swift tower. It’s approximately 12 feet tall. Only one pair will nest in it, but during migration hundreds will come and roost there.”

Shelly Robinson is a teacher at Topeka Collegiate.

She hopes the chimney swift tower will serve as a refuge for the birds as well as a teaching tool for the students.

“Hopefully they’ll nest and we’ll have some young that are born here,” Robinson said. “It is one of my plans as a technology person to incorporate a camera inside that tower and we can livestream and the students can watch and see what’s happening inside that tower as well.”

Newland is optimistic the chimney swifts will find their way to their new home soon.

“We’re hoping that the chimney swifts will use it already. Sometimes it can take two or three years for the chimney swifts to decide to use a new location. So we don’t know for sure, but if they use it for roosting this year then they will definitely use it for nesting next year. As we have been standing here, some chimney swifts have flown over.”

