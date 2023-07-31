Topeka Police attempt to identify those involved in Slumberland vandalism

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the Capital City need the public’s help to identify those responsible for acts of vandalism at a local furniture store.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, July 27, officials were called to the Slumberland at 1800 SW Wanamaker Rd. with reports of vandalism.

When officials arrived, they found the suspect vehicle had already fled, however, it was caught on camera, along with the occupants.

Now, TPD said it needs the communities to help identify those in the photos.

If anyone knows who the occupants may be or if anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

