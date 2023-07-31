Topeka man arrested after instances of stalking, violating protection order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was picked up by the Sheriff’s Office after multiple alleged instances of stalking and violating a protection order against him.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around noon on Tuesday, July 25, deputies with the Fugitive Warrant Unit and the Patrol Unit were called to the 900 block of SW Jewell Ave. with reports of a man with outstanding warrants.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they found Joseph A. Chappell, 42, of Topeka, who had five outstanding felony warrants. However, during the interaction, Chappell attempted to interfere.

Chappell was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Warrant 1 Stalking - after served a protection order prohibiting contact Criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption Violate protection order Criminal damage to property without consent - less than $1,000

Warrant 2 Stalking - after served a protection order prohibiting contact Criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption Interference with law enforcement Violate protection order

Warrant 3 Identity theft - defraud to receive benefits of less than $100,000 Violate protection order Interference with law enforcement

Warrant 4 Domestic battery Battery Criminal damage to property without consent - less than $1,000

Warrant 5 Stalking - after served a protection order prohibiting contact Violate protection order Criminal damage to property without consent - less than $1,000



As of Monday, Chappell remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond for his first warrant, $20,000 bond for his second, $20,000 for his third, $3,500 for his fourth and $5,000 for his fifth. In total, Chappell is being held on a bond of $58,500.

Chappell also has court appearances set for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

