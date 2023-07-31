Topeka business throws out chance to help non-profits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local business is tossing out a way to help local charities.

Axe & Ale in downtown Topeka has several community nights scheduled. Chelsea Huston visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell us how it works.

Chelsea says Axe & Ale, 115 SE 6th, is hosting Community Nights. They started earlier this year, helping groups like Helping Hands Humane Society and the YWCA of Northeast Kansas. During the events, 50 percent of the night’s lane rentals go directly to the nonprofit.

The community nights last from 4 to 9 p.m. Upcoming beneficiaries are:

Aug. 9 - Sister Goods

Sept. 13 - Capper Foundation

Sept. 28 - Big Brothers Big Sisters

In addition to the community nights, Huston also announced Axe & Ale, which marked its third anniversary Monday, is adding a mobile axe-throwing unit! It holds two lanes and is available to rent for business functions or private events.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.