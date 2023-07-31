Threats made with firearm at E. Topeka gas station lead to man’s DUI arrest

Jelani Lewis
Jelani Lewis(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After threats were made with a firearm at an East Topeka gas station led officials to find the suspect allegedly driving under the influence.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28, officials were called to the Phillips 66 gas station at 2024 SE California Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they learned a man had threatened two other residents with a firearm. Before they arrived, however, the suspect, later identified as Jelani A. Lewis, 47, of Kansas City, had left the scene in a vehicle.

A short while later, officials said Lewis was seen driving his vehicle and they attempted to stop him. However, Lewis sped off.

Officers said they remained in the area, found the vehicle and took Lewis into custody. He was later arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Aggravated endangering a child - reckless situation
  • Flee or attempt to elude
  • Driving under the influence - misdemeanor
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle
  • Transport open container of liquor

As of Monday, Lewis remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Oct. 12.

