Teen sent to hospital after car crashes into Lansing fence

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage girl from Leavenworth was sent to the hospital after the car she was riding in crashed into a fence in Lansing.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, emergency crews were called to 27055 155th St. in Lansing with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2020 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jeramia Burnett, 17, of Lansing, had been headed south on 155th from Eisenhower Rd.

For an unknown reason, the SUV veered off the road to the right where Burnett overcorrected to the left and went back over the road and into the left ditch as it crashed into a fence.

KHP said Burnett’s passenger, Andresea Prieto, 17, of Leavenworth, was taken to St. John’s Hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Burnett complained of pain at the scene but was not taken to a hospital via ambulance. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

