Stormont Vail Health receives prestigious ‘Magnet’ designation fourth time in a row

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is proud to be recognized among the best nursing programs in the nation.

Stormont Vail Health has been recognized as a ‘Magnet’ hospital for the fourth time in a row. It’s a distinction attained through the American Nurses Credentialing Center, marking the best nursing and patient outcomes across the country. The distinction runs four years before accreditation is needed again.

Those with the hospital say it’s reflective of the quality of care they strive to provide.

“This really speaks to the culture of this organization,” Stormont President/CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy said. “It speaks to the safety and confidence the community should feel coming to Stormont Vail or any magnet hospital across the country.”

Submissions for the designation is a lengthy process requiring written documentation and on-site visits evaluating care provided by the hospital.

