State leaders head to D.C. to develop young apprenticeship chances, strategies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of state leaders is set to head to the nation’s capital in August to develop strategies and opportunities for young apprentices in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, July 31, that the Sunflower State has been chosen to participate in the National Governors Association Center for Best Practices Policy Academy to Advance Youth Apprenticeship. Through the academy, the state will develop a strategy to expand opportunities for apprentices ages 16 and older to help build skills needed for a modern workforce.

“My administration has focused on apprenticeships as a way to build the Kansas workforce in a way that is both pro-business and pro-worker,” Gov. Kelly said. “Now, we are furthering our efforts by developing a plan to ensure more of our high school students graduate with the skills they need to get good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree.”

With the state’s unemployment rate at 2.8% and a surge in economic development activity continuing to create new jobs, Kelly said Kansas continues to pursue avenues to build a pipeline of prospective workers. Apprenticeship is a proven method of developing home-grown talent.

“Expanding the apprenticeship pipeline to include younger Kansans is a logical next step to support our historic growth,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship is developing top-tier talent that makes it easier for businesses to invest in our rural communities.”

Kelly noted that youth apprenticeship is a structured, work-based learning program to support high-quality outcomes for young people and employers. Benefits include:

Paid, on-the-job learning under the supervision of skilled employee mentors

Related classroom-based instruction

Ongoing assessment against established skills and competency standards

Industry-recognized credentialing and postsecondary credits

“With more than 160,000 high school students across the state, Kansas youth apprenticeship has significant potential,” said Shonda Anderson, Director of Apprenticeship and Internship for the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship. “The Policy Academy will support Governor Kelly’s focus on improving employment opportunities for young adults, especially in rural parts of the state.”

The Governor indicated that the academy will officially kick off in Washington, D.C., in August as teams from six states meet for a day of learning and action-planning with peers, federal leaders and national experts.

“From my perspective, this collaboration between unions, industries and educators across multiple sectors to engage young people in Registered Apprenticeship opportunities is exciting,” John Nave, Executive Vice-President of Kansas AFL-CIO, said. “I believe this strengthens the economic prosperity in Kansas now and for generations to come.”

According to Kelly, the team from the Sunflower State will include officials from her office, the Kansas Office of Apprenticeship, the Kansas Apprenticeship Council, Kansas Department of Education, Wichita Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, IBEW 304, Kansa AFL-CIO and other stakeholders.

