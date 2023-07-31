Salina woman accused of intoxicatedly running into vehicle with children

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina woman was arrested in Manhattan over the weekend after she allegedly ran into a vehicle full of children while intoxicated.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan with reports of a collision.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a witness who reported a vehicle driven by Brittany Holt, 28, of Salina, had crashed into a vehicle with children inside. She was also found to have been under the influence.

Holt was arrested and booked on aggravated endangering a child, driving under the influence and driving while suspended. She was issued an $8,000 bond and has since been released.

RCPD did not indicate any injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

