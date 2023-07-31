Report finds most Midwest states have better, more affordable healthcare

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that most states in the region, including Kansas, have better and more affordable healthcare than those in the south.

With the cost of personal health care recorded at $12,900 per year for the average American, on Monday, July 31, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.

In order to find which residents get the highest quality services at the best prices, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. against measures of healthcare cost, accessibility and outcome. Data sets ranged from the average monthly insurance premium to physicians per capita to the share of the insured population.

The report ranked Kansas 16th overall with a total score of 59.71. The Sunflower State ranked 16th for cost, 10th for access and 23rd for outcomes.

To the east, Colorado was found to be the best in the region as it ranked 6th with a total score of 62.14. It ranked 28th for cost, 8th for access and 7th for outcomes. The state was also found to have the third-lowest cancer rate and the lowest rate of stroke and heart disease.

Nebraska came in next at 14th overall with a total score of 60.15. It ranked 31st for cost, 9th for access and 13th for outcomes. The state also tied for first place with Washington D.C. and Virginia for most dentists per capita.

Missouri followed in 26th place with a total score of 55.02. It ranked 22nd for cost, 16th for access and 39th for outcomes. The state also tied Louisiana for fourth-lowest percentage of at-risk adults with no routine doctor visit in the past 2 years.

Lastly, Oklahoma ranked 46th with a total score of 47.99. It ranked 36th for cost, 41st for access and 43rd for outcomes. The state also had the second-lowest percentage of adults between 19 and 64 and the fifth-lowest percentage of insured children between 0 and 18.

The report found the worst states for healthcare include:

West Virginia Mississippi Alaska Alabama Louisiana

The best states for healthcare include:

Minnesota Iowa Rhode Island North Dakota Utah

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.