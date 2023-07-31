Primary elections scheduled with only a few planned in the Northeast Kansas area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Primary elections are set for Tuesday, August 1, but the Northeast Kansas region only has a few elections planned.

Shawnee Co. only has one race on the ballot for Topeka’s city council district six-seat. The candidates vying for the seat are Bob Beers, Marcus Miller, Zachary Surritt, and Craig Dunstan. The current district six representative, Hannah Naeger, is not seeking re-election.

The top two will advance to the November ballot, where all even-numbered council districts are up for vote. A primary election was also scheduled for Wabaunsee and Coffey counties. Both have one school board primary race on the ballot.

District six runs from SW 6th to 29th streets, between Gage and Washburn Ave (Displayed in the image below).

