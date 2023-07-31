Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement.(AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died.

Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens said in a statement released with the announcement of his death. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a performance of "The...
Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a performance of "The Pee-wee Herman Show" on Broadway in New York, Friday, Oct. 29, 2010.(AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Head-on collision in rural SE Kansas kills 2, seriously injures another
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office
James B. "Jim" Mitchell
Lawn mower accident claims life of volunteer firefighter in Geary Co.
Anna Swarthout
Broken down vehicle in S. Topeka parking lot leads to woman’s theft arrest
File Graphic
Overnight Topeka shooting leaves one injured

Latest News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
LIVE: Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court...
Mar-a-Lago worker De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump’s classified documents case
FILE
Investigation opened after $700 in damage done to Manhattan pool
FILE - The 2022 class receive certificates of graduation from Leadership Greater Topeka.
Nominations set to open for new Leadership Greater Topeka class