PARS Topeka oversees supply handout for National Night Out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - PARS Topeka spent the day helping people get ready for National Night Out.

Shawnee County neighborhoods are gearing up for activities this weekend. Hosting groups were able to stop by the PARS building to pick up food, drinks and gift cards donated by area businesses supporting National Night Out.

National Night Out celebrations take place all day Saturday, August 5.

