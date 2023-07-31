‘Our hero’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly during surgery for sudden illness

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, K-9 Hyro died unexpectedly on July 20 during...
According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, K-9 Hyro died unexpectedly on July 20 during surgery at UGA Veterinary Hospital in Athens.(Lawrenceville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – A police K-9 in Georgia died while undergoing surgery for a sudden illness earlier this month.

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, K-9 Hyro died unexpectedly on July 20 during surgery at UGA Veterinary Hospital in Athens.

The police department said K-9 Hyro began showing signs of illness in the days before the surgery. Officials didn’t give further details about the illness.

The day after his death, K-9 Hyro was taken to his final resting place at Oakrest Pet Gardens Funeral Home and Crematory in Bethlehem.

Police said K-9 Hyro received a farewell from hundreds of police officers across several departments.

On Monday morning, Lawrenceville police held K-9 Hyro’s funeral, including a procession route.

Police said K-9 Hyro was a “very active” police dog with an “impressive career” with Lawrenceville police. He was deployed hundreds of times during his career and assisted dozens of agencies.

“K-9 Hyro will be greatly missed. Hyro, our hero,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Lawrenceville is located about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Head-on collision in rural SE Kansas kills 2, seriously injures another
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office
Anna Swarthout
Broken down vehicle in S. Topeka parking lot leads to woman’s theft arrest
File Graphic
Overnight Topeka shooting leaves one injured
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation officials said Aug. 6 is the last day to swim at Shawnee...
SNCO Parks + Rec announces aquatic centers, pools set to close

Latest News

Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the...
Man mauled to death by pack of dogs, sheriff says
FILE
One hospitalized following head-on collision in I-35 construction zone
Crews were called Monday morning to investigate a report of a possible electrical fire in the...
Crews called to investigate possible electrical fire at west Topeka store
Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court...
Mar-a-Lago worker De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump’s classified documents case
Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San...
Elon Musk’s X threatens to sue researchers who documented the rise in hateful tweets