One hospitalized following head-on collision in I-35 construction zone

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to an Emporia Hospital after a head-on collision between a pickup and a semi in a construction zone along I-35.

KVOE reports that around 9:20 a.m. on Monday, July 31, emergency crews were called to the area along I-35 about three miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said a pickup truck had collided head-on with a semi-truck in a construction zone.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority confirmed one person was sent to Newman Regional Health, however, the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Southbound traffic had been closed in the area but has since reopened. KanDrive indicates that the northbound lanes of the interstate have also been reopened.

KVOE noted that bridge construction has been underway in the area for several weeks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.