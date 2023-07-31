One hospitalized following head-on collision in I-35 construction zone

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to an Emporia Hospital after a head-on collision between a pickup and a semi in a construction zone along I-35.

KVOE reports that around 9:20 a.m. on Monday, July 31, emergency crews were called to the area along I-35 about three miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said a pickup truck had collided head-on with a semi-truck in a construction zone.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority confirmed one person was sent to Newman Regional Health, however, the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Southbound traffic had been closed in the area but has since reopened. KanDrive indicates that the northbound lanes of the interstate have also been reopened.

KVOE noted that bridge construction has been underway in the area for several weeks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Head-on collision in rural SE Kansas kills 2, seriously injures another
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office
James B. "Jim" Mitchell
Lawn mower accident claims life of volunteer firefighter in Geary Co.
Anna Swarthout
Broken down vehicle in S. Topeka parking lot leads to woman’s theft arrest
File Graphic
Overnight Topeka shooting leaves one injured

Latest News

Crews were called Monday morning to investigate a report of a possible electrical fire in the...
Crews called to investigate possible electrical fire at west Topeka store
A herd of goats has started to munch away and clear a tract of land just acquired by Shawnee...
Goats start to munch away weeds allowing access to new Shawnee Co. park
Goats chomp away at invasive weeds at a park south of Lake Shawnee on July 31, 2023.
Goats start to munch away weeds allowing access to new Shawnee Co. park
A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic Monday morning in downtown Topeka.
Collision slows traffic in downtown Topeka