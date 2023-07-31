Nominations set to open for new Leadership Greater Topeka class

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations will soon be accepted for the newest class of Leadership Greater Topeka recruits.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says that on Tuesday, Aug. 1, it will open nominations for the 2024 class of Leadership Greater Topeka. Those who live and work in the community are invited to nominate candidates they believe show an exceptional ability to lead. Those who are driven to make a difference can also nominate themselves.

“Each year, Leadership Greater Topeka develops and graduates an extraordinary group of local leaders, unleashing their power and potential to make a difference in our community,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, senior vice president of strategy for the Greater Topeka Partnership and LGT supervisor. “We tend to have a great mix of newer leaders and those who are more established in their leadership roles. I look forward to seeing a strong pool of candidates nominated for the next cohort and know we’re going to have a phenomenal 2024 class.”

GTP noted that nominees wo are chosen for the next LGT class will be part of a 5-month leadership program between January and mid-May. It will consist of a 2-day retreat and 8 single-day sessions. Those sessions will delve into community initiatives, concerns and opportunities throughout the community.

The organization also said participants will learn adaptive and technical leadership skills to serve them in the future. A goal of the initiative is that participants graduate with a better understanding of the community and how to create change and get results through involvement.

Those eligible include high school juniors and above. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 15.

To submit a nomination, click HERE.

