New KDHE laboratory taking shape in downtown Topeka

The new Kansas Department of Health and Environment laboratory is taking shape at S.W. 12th and...
The new Kansas Department of Health and Environment laboratory is taking shape at S.W. 12th and Topeka Boulevard.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just four months after ground was broken for the construction project, the new $62 million Kansas Department of Health and Environment laboratory is taking shape on the southwest edge of downtown Topeka.

The new state-of-the-art building is located along the southwest edge of a state of Kansas parking lot near S.W. 12th and Topeka Boulevard.

Officials said the three-story building is being funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds in addition to state general funds.

Ground for the new facility was broken on March 20, with completion scheduled for the spring of 2025. Taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony was Gov. Laura Kelly and representatives from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas Department of Administration and McGownGordon Construction.

The 100,000-square foot, three-story building will be the site of high-tech biology, chemistry and diagnostic laboratories, as well as offices and training rooms, officials said.

