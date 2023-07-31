Monday forecast: A hot week but cooler than last week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Clouds will play a big role in temperatures this week. Those that have more clouds than sun, highs may be more in the 80s or at least near 90° however those with more sun for most of this week, highs will be well into the 90s and even in the triple digits. As of now, most of the rain will occur at night or if it’s during the day it’s early then again late but definitely something to check up on on a day by day basis for specific details.

Taking Action:

The more sun there is these next couple days the hotter it will be. There could be a wide range in highs at least through Wednesday depending on amount of cloud cover so be mindful of that. It will be dangerously hot especially today and tomorrow for those that get sun with highs at least in the 90s and a higher likelihood of reaching the triple digits compared to the rest of the week.

While there are several rain chances this week most of the chances may end up being hit and miss. The severe weather also will remain low so nothing like what we had last night but this will continue to be monitored on a day by day basis in case that changes.



The overall trend this week will be partly to mostly cloudy with some sun at times in a few spots but it may not be until this weekend when the better chance of getting mostly sunny skies will occur. We’re also monitoring some cooler air working its way into the area this weekend that may last into early next week with highs near or below average continuing.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Few showers/storms this morning with most spots dry otherwise late day sun possible. Highs could range anywhere from upper 80s to upper 90s depending how much sun an area may get. Winds E/SE 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds SE 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s to as hot as 103°. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

As we get into the 2nd half of the work week, the chances for rain do increase especially Wednesday night and possibly during the day Friday but it’s not going to be a washout so you don’t have to cancel outdoor plans if you have any on Friday. We’ll continue to monitor storms both Friday night and Saturday night for the upcoming weekend with a cold front pushing through Saturday night which will lead to a cooler day Sunday. Keep in mind that while the temperatures may get cooler, the humidity isn’t expecting to get that much lower.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.