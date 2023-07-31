Manhattan shoppers set for new experience as Walmart reopens after remodel

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Shoppers in Manhattan will be met with a whole new experience as Walmart welcomes guests into its newly remodeled Supercenter.

Officials with Walmart say that customers in Manhattan have been welcomed into the newly transformed Supercenter at 101 Bluemont Ave. as the remodel is completed. The occasion was honored with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community celebration.

“Updating our store allows us to improve our business standards and provide a refreshed look for our customers,” said Veronica Mangiaracino, Manhattan Walmart store manager. “Our focus is to continue expanding our online grocery services and digital capabilities to best serve our community.”

Officials noted that the remodel includes several store improvements. Several departments have transformed to help customers save time and shop better including:

  • Moving online grocery pickup to a more convenient location
  • A new grab-and-go lunch area at the front of the store
  • Additional self-checkout lanes for customers

Additionally, Walmart said customers in the Sunflower State can shop with greater control online. The new Supercenter will continue to offer online pickup and Walmart pay - a touch-free way to pay.

For more information bout the updates, click HERE.

