Man seriously injured after pickup crashes into Kansas City barrier wall

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries over the weekend after his pickup truck crashed into a concrete barrier along I-635 in Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and Shawnee Dr. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 GMC Sierra driven by Jose Ruiz Hernandez, 36, of Overland Park, had been headed south on the interstate. For an unknown reason, the pickup truck veered off the road to the left and crashed into the barrier wall.

KHP said Ruiz Hernandez was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

