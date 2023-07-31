KU’s Daniels, Neal named to Maxwell Award watch list

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels and running back Devin Neal have been named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list.

The Maxwell Award honors the most outstanding player in college football, and the watch list comprised of 85 players was announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.

KU is one of 16 schools with two players represented on this year’s watch list. Daniels and Neal are the first Jayhawks to be named to the list since Pooka Williams in 2020, and the first KU duo since Todd Reesing and Dezmon Briscoe in 2009.

Daniels was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year recently, after leading the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start and their first bowl game since 2008.

The Lawndale, CA native was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2022 despite missing quite a few games due to a shoulder injury. Even after missing several weeks, he totaled 2,014 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also added 425 yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground.

Neal is also a Preseason All-Big 12 selection this year. In 2022, he became the 13th Jayhawk to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He totaled 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns on 180 rushing attempts in 2022. He also added 183 yards and one touchdown on 21 receptions in the air.

The Lawrence, KS native is the only returning 1,000 yard rusher in the Big 12 this season.

The Jayhawks start their 2023 campaign on September 1st, hosting Missouri State at David Booth Memorial Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

