KU’s Daniels, Neal named to Maxwell Award watch list

KU's Daniels, Neal named to Maxwell Award preseason watch list.
KU's Daniels, Neal named to Maxwell Award preseason watch list.(KU Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels and running back Devin Neal have been named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list.

The Maxwell Award honors the most outstanding player in college football, and the watch list comprised of 85 players was announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.

KU is one of 16 schools with two players represented on this year’s watch list. Daniels and Neal are the first Jayhawks to be named to the list since Pooka Williams in 2020, and the first KU duo since Todd Reesing and Dezmon Briscoe in 2009.

Daniels was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year recently, after leading the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start and their first bowl game since 2008.

The Lawndale, CA native was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2022 despite missing quite a few games due to a shoulder injury. Even after missing several weeks, he totaled 2,014 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also added 425 yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground.

Neal is also a Preseason All-Big 12 selection this year. In 2022, he became the 13th Jayhawk to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He totaled 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns on 180 rushing attempts in 2022. He also added 183 yards and one touchdown on 21 receptions in the air.

The Lawrence, KS native is the only returning 1,000 yard rusher in the Big 12 this season.

The Jayhawks start their 2023 campaign on September 1st, hosting Missouri State at David Booth Memorial Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Head-on collision in rural SE Kansas kills 2, seriously injures another
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office
James B. "Jim" Mitchell
Lawn mower accident claims life of volunteer firefighter in Geary Co.
Anna Swarthout
Broken down vehicle in S. Topeka parking lot leads to woman’s theft arrest
File Graphic
Overnight Topeka shooting leaves one injured

Latest News

K-State long snapper Randen Plattner named to the Mannelly Award watch list.
K-State’s Plattner named to Patrick Mannelly Award watch list
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes against West Virginia during the first half of...
K-State’s Howard named to Maxwell Award watch list
Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia...
Chiefs lose Nazeeh Johnson to torn ACL
FILE: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, left, is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive...
Chiefs-Broncos isn’t a rivalry. Just ask Frank Clark.