KS Attorney General’s Office recovers $42K from Medicaid fraud cases

(Source: MGN)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General’s office says it has recovered thousands of dollars from a series of recent Medicaid fraud cases.

Six people were prosecuted for false claims to the program, resulting in a total of more than $42,600 being recovered:

  • Michelle Kisha Taylor: Ordered to pay $12,000
  • Marquita Francine Standard: Ordered to pay $4,093
  • Myshia Robertson: Ordered to pay $18,200
  • Courtland Edward Allen: Ordered to pay $3,687
  • Kevin Matney: Ordered to pay $4,202
  • Kierra Drinnen: Ordered to 12 months in jail

First Assistant Attorney General Jackie Williams said protecting the elderly and disabled is one of the office’s top priorities.

“Our top priority is the protection of crime against one of the most vulnerable groups of our population – the elderly and disabled. These prosecutions should put Medicaid fraudsters on alert. If you hurt Kansas’s most vulnerable, we will prosecute,” Jackie Williams, First Assistant Attorney General for Kobach’s office, said.

You can report cases of Medicaid fraud or abuse to the Attorney General’s Office at 1-866-551-6328 or (785) 368-6220, or report online.

