KBI takes over investigation into Princeton homicide

PRINCETON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into a recent homicide in Princeton.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, July 31, that it has requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation take over the investigation into the homicide of Nathan Boggs, 42, of Ottawa.

Officials noted that Boggs was found around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, following a 911 call with reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of John Brown Rd., in rural Franklin Co. near Princeton. First responders attempted life-saving measures, however, all attempts to resuscitate Boggs failed and he died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said KBI accepted the request and will now take the lead. While it will continue to devote resources to the investigation, any further information will come from the KBI.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.