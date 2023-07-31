K-State’s Plattner named to Patrick Mannelly Award watch list

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second consecutive season, Kansas Sate long snapper Randen Plattner is a candidate for the Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper of the Year Award.

The senior is one of 25 candidates to be named to the 2023 award’s watch list, as announced by the committee on Monday.

Plattner was a semifinalist for the Mannelly Award in 2022, and is joined by four other Big 12 long snappers this year.

The Parkville, MO product is using his extra year of eligibility from the Covid-19 pandemic to return to the Wildcats this season.

In 2022, Plattner was true on all 59 punt snaps, and 81 field goal/PAT snaps. He was named an Honorable Mention All-American by Phil Steele, as well.

The Wildcats start their 2023 campaign hosting SEMO at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on September 2nd at 6:00 p.m.

