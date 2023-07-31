K-State’s Howard named to Maxwell Award watch list

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has been named to the initial watch list for the 87th Maxwell Award.

The Maxwell Award honors the most outstanding player in college football, and the watch list comprised of 85 players was announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.

This is the seventh consecutive year a Wildcat has been up for the award. Howard is one of 13 players from the Big 12 to be named a candidate.

In 2022, the Pennsylvania native played in seven games with six starts, including the Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl. Howard guided the Wildcats to the conference championship victory over TCU.

In that season, he threw for 1,633 yards and 15 touchdowns with only four picks. He ranked 8th in K-State history with a 149.6 passer rating.

Howard is entering the 2023 season ranked 8th in program history in career passing yards per gam (142.9) and 10th in career passing efficiency (130.9) and career touchdowns responsible for (34).

The Wildcats start their 2023 campaign on September 2nd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, hosting SEMO at 6:00 p.m.

