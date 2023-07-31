Investigation opened after $700 in damage done to Manhattan pool

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after vandalism at a community pool in Manhattan cost the owners nearly $700 in repairs.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, officials were called to the 900 block of Oakbrook Pl. in Manhattan with reports of vandalism.

When law enforcement arrived, employees of Lee Mill Village reported three unknown men broke into the community pool, clogged toilets, broke metal fencing and filled the pool with toilet paper.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the townhome development about $676 in damages.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

