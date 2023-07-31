HOGBall softball tournament returns for 43rd year

The HOGBall tournament runs Aug. 4-6 in Rossville. Proceeds benefit Camp Milton, a camp for young people living with neuromuscular disease.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For more than 40 years, a special softball tournament has had one goal: sending kids with neuromuscular diseases to a summer camp all their own.

The HOGBall Softball Tournament is coming up again this weekend. Sandy Becker and Josie Devine visited Eye on NE Kansas with details on the 43rd annual event.

The tournament was originally found to do support the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s summer camp. When MDA ended its own camps, the focus shifted to the newly-formed Neuromuscular Access Initiative and its Camp Milton. Camp Milton, founded in 2018, takes place at the same spot as the former MDA summer camp - Tall Oaks Conference Center near Linwood, Kan.

Josie started attending MDA camp as a child, and continued when it became Camp Milton. She now volunteers to assist the program. She said having a camp where she was surrounded by people facing the same challenges she was facing helped her gain confidence and allowed her to realize everything she could do, rather than her limitations.

Sandy has been involved with HOGBall for more than 20 years. She says it is special to realize the impact the money raised is having on young people who live with neuromuscular disease. Since it started in 1980, HOGBall has raised more than $750,000.

Anyone is welcome to watch the tournament, and take part in associated activities, including silent auctions. It takes place Aug. 4-6 at Joe Campbell Stadium in Rossville.

