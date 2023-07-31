Hiawatha Police look for victims of scams after multiple reports taken

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha Police have asked potential scam victims to come forward after multiple reports of fraud have been made.

The Hiawatha Police Department says it continues to investigate multiple reports of potential financial thefts or scams that have hit some residents’ accounts.

As a reminder, HPD said it is good practice to only do business with known and trustworthy entities. It is also a good idea to vigilantly protect data and confirm accounts and transactions.

If any resident believes they have been compromised, they should immediately contact their financial institution or the Hiawatha Police Department at 785-742-2155.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Head-on collision in rural SE Kansas kills 2, seriously injures another
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office
James B. "Jim" Mitchell
Lawn mower accident claims life of volunteer firefighter in Geary Co.
Anna Swarthout
Broken down vehicle in S. Topeka parking lot leads to woman’s theft arrest
File Graphic
Overnight Topeka shooting leaves one injured

Latest News

FILE
Investigation opened after $700 in damage done to Manhattan pool
FILE - The 2022 class receive certificates of graduation from Leadership Greater Topeka.
Nominations set to open for new Leadership Greater Topeka class
The new Kansas Department of Health and Environment laboratory is taking shape at S.W. 12th and...
New KDHE laboratory taking shape in downtown Topeka
FILE
Weekend road rage incident nets zero arrests so far, one driver cited