Hiawatha Police look for victims of scams after multiple reports taken

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha Police have asked potential scam victims to come forward after multiple reports of fraud have been made.

The Hiawatha Police Department says it continues to investigate multiple reports of potential financial thefts or scams that have hit some residents’ accounts.

As a reminder, HPD said it is good practice to only do business with known and trustworthy entities. It is also a good idea to vigilantly protect data and confirm accounts and transactions.

If any resident believes they have been compromised, they should immediately contact their financial institution or the Hiawatha Police Department at 785-742-2155.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.