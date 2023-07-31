Goats start to munch away weeds allowing access to new Shawnee Co. park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A herd of goats has started to munch away and clear a tract of land just acquired by Shawnee Co. to allow officials and visitors to access the makings of a new park.

A herd of goats from Barnyard Weed Warriors has arrived at newly acquired lands by the county to clear out invasive weeds. Lindbloom Park, land donated to Shawnee County Parks + Recreation, is located on a parcel locked by property owned by others. A small portion of land along SE 45th St. was recently acquired to be able to access the new park.

However, the new land requires maintenance before it is ready to help visitors access the new park. The goats were brought in to clear invasive weeds on terrain difficult for machines to work through as well as minimize the county’s carbon footprint.

The land does include invasive bamboo as well as other invasive species of weeds.

Barnyard Weed Warriors includes 77 goats who chomp about a half acre a day. Fencing, which can be electrified, keeps the goats in a certain area until the herd is ready to work on a new parcel of land.

Owner Mary said it only takes about half an hour to an hour to clear a specific area. The herd is expected to take about 3 or 4 days to completely clear the newly acquired land.

Tom Hammer, Park Operations Manager with SCP+R, said the herd costs about $350 per day.

After the goats handle the weeds and make the terrain more accessible, officials said SCP+R will bring in new equipment to ready Lindbloom Park for visitors.

