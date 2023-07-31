Family displaced after Sunday night fire near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A family was displaced following a Sunday night fire near downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. Sunday at a house in the 500 block of S.W. Taylor.

The location was just west of downtown Topeka.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

