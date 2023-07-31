Family displaced after Sunday night fire near downtown Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A family was displaced following a Sunday night fire near downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. Sunday at a house in the 500 block of S.W. Taylor.

The location was just west of downtown Topeka.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

