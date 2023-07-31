Efforts aims to keep lack of resources from sidelining young athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new efforts aim to ensure all Shawnee Co. kids have what they need to get in the game.

The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Sports Commission is behind it. Director Mike Bell visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss the TASC Cares initiative.

TASC Cares is partnering with Play It Again Sports to help qualified applicants get the sports equipment they need. The effort focuses on young people aged 8 to 18 who face financial limitations in getting what they need to participate in organized sports. In addition to equipment, that could include registration fees and other necessities.

TASC Cares is planning its inaugural fundraiser for mid-August. It’s a Mini Golf Tournament taking place 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at Sports Center, 6545 SW 10th Ave.

Tickets are $200 for a team of four, which includes food and drink. Learn more and get tickets at TopekaPartnership.com.

People will be able to apply for assistance through the program. Bell expects those applications to be available in October.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.