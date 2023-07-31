Drugs, stolen gun lead to wanted passenger’s arrest during Topeka traffic stop

Deshon Smith
Deshon Smith(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drugs and a stolen gun found on a passenger during a Topeka traffic stop led to one man’s arrest after it was found he was also wanted on multiple warrants.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, law enforcement officials watched a driver commit a traffic violation near 37th and SW Burlingame Rd. and pulled the vehicle over.

During the stop, TPD said it found a stolen firearm and drugs in the passenger’s possession. The passenger was identified as Deshon M. Smith, 32, of Topeka.

It was also found that Smith had been wanted on multiple warrants.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Interference with law enforcement
  • 2 counts of use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of opiates
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Interference with law enforcement - misdemeanor
  • Driving while suspended - 1st conviction
  • Operate a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag
  • Hold for Riley County
  • Topeka Bench Warrants
  • Sentenced to County Time

As of Monday, Smith remains behind bars on a $3,500 bond for his recent crimes, $3,500 for his 2022 crimes, 1,000 for his Riley Co. crimes and no bond for his sentence and municipal court warrants.

Smith has court appearances set for 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Head-on collision in rural SE Kansas kills 2, seriously injures another
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office
Anna Swarthout
Broken down vehicle in S. Topeka parking lot leads to woman’s theft arrest
File Graphic
Overnight Topeka shooting leaves one injured
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation officials said Aug. 6 is the last day to swim at Shawnee...
SNCO Parks + Rec announces aquatic centers, pools set to close

Latest News

FILE
Man seriously injured after pickup crashes into Kansas City barrier wall
Joseph Chappell
Topeka man arrested after instances of stalking, violating protection order
FILE
Teen sent to hospital after car crashes into Lansing fence
A family was displaced following a Sunday night fire near downtown Topeka, authorities said.
Family displaced after Sunday night fire near downtown Topeka