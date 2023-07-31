Drugs, stolen gun lead to wanted passenger’s arrest during Topeka traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drugs and a stolen gun found on a passenger during a Topeka traffic stop led to one man’s arrest after it was found he was also wanted on multiple warrants.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, law enforcement officials watched a driver commit a traffic violation near 37th and SW Burlingame Rd. and pulled the vehicle over.

During the stop, TPD said it found a stolen firearm and drugs in the passenger’s possession. The passenger was identified as Deshon M. Smith, 32, of Topeka.

It was also found that Smith had been wanted on multiple warrants.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Interference with law enforcement

2 counts of use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Possession of opiates

Possession of marijuana

Interference with law enforcement - misdemeanor

Driving while suspended - 1st conviction

Operate a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag

Hold for Riley County

Topeka Bench Warrants

Sentenced to County Time

As of Monday, Smith remains behind bars on a $3,500 bond for his recent crimes, $3,500 for his 2022 crimes, 1,000 for his Riley Co. crimes and no bond for his sentence and municipal court warrants.

Smith has court appearances set for 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 8.

