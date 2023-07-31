Drivers warned to plan for delays as resurfacing project set to start on K-16

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned to plan for delays of up to 15 minutes as a resurfacing project is set to begin along K-16 in Pottawatomie Co.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Wednesday, Aug. 2, weather allowing, crews will begin a resurfacing project along K-16 in Pottawatomie Co. The project will encompass the 19 miles between the K-63 junction and K-99 in Blaine.

KDOT noted that contractors will start the project at K-63 and resurface the eastbound lane to K-99. Once finished, they will return to K-63 and work on the westbound lane toward K-99. Work will be done in small sections to reduce traffic disruptions.

Officials indicated that the road will be reduced to a single lane as work takes place. Traffic will be led by a pilot car and flaggers. the work zone will also have a 10-foot width restriction.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

According to KDOT, work should only take place during daylight hours between Monday and Friday with an occasional Saturday as needed. The project is expected to be completed by late September.

KDOT noted that Dustrol Inc., out of Towanda, has been awarded the contract for the $2.7 million project.

