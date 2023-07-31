Crews called to investigate possible electrical fire at west Topeka store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were called Monday morning to investigate a report of a possible electrical fire at a West Topeka dollar store.

The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the ceiling area of the Dollar Tree store at S.W. 21st and Wanamaker.

Topeka firefighters investigated the incident and used an aerial apparatus to get on the roof.

However, Topeka fire officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that no blaze was found.

Lights inside the building were found to be flickering, officials said.

Evergy crews had been called to determine the cause of the flickering lights.

No injuries were reported.

