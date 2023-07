TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic Monday morning in downtown Topeka.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, which was reported around 8:45 a.m. Monday at S.W. 12th and Topeka Boulevard.

A Honda minivan was able to be driven from the scene.

A Subaru had front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

