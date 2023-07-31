Close encounter with lightning pushes officials to harp on lightning safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A close encounter with a lightning strike has officials reminding those around the Capital City of some lightning safety tips.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday morning, July 31, a sergeant on patrol caught a lightning strike that hit a tree on his dashcam.

The incident prompted officials to remind community members of a few tips to handle lightning storms:

Nowhere is safe outdoors when thunder is heard.

All thunderstorms produce dangerous lightning.

Often, lightning strikes outside the area of heavy rain.

If residents do get hit by lightning, those around them should call 911 immediately and begin first aid or CPR.

