Close encounter with lightning pushes officials to harp on lightning safety

A close encounter with lightning has officials reminding residents of lightning safety on July...
A close encounter with lightning has officials reminding residents of lightning safety on July 31, 2023.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A close encounter with a lightning strike has officials reminding those around the Capital City of some lightning safety tips.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday morning, July 31, a sergeant on patrol caught a lightning strike that hit a tree on his dashcam.

The incident prompted officials to remind community members of a few tips to handle lightning storms:

  • Nowhere is safe outdoors when thunder is heard.
  • All thunderstorms produce dangerous lightning.
  • Often, lightning strikes outside the area of heavy rain.
  • If residents do get hit by lightning, those around them should call 911 immediately and begin first aid or CPR.

For more additional lightning safety tips, click HERE.

