Attempt to evade police in stolen car leads to discovery of stolen gun, drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an unsuccessful attempt to evade law enforcement in a stolen vehicle, a Topeka man was arrested when he was also found with illegal drugs and a stolen gun.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, officers on patrol saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen near SW 17th and SW Fillmore St.

As law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Jessie L. Forgy, 39, of Topeka, sped away. Officers remained in the area and a few minutes later, Forgy was found.

When TPD was able to make contact with Forgy, officials said they also found drugs and a stolen gun inside the vehicle.

Forgy was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving

Interference with law enforcement - knowingly fleeing by means other than motor vehicle for felony case

Theft of a firearm less than $25,000

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Possession of opiates

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license

Unsafe speed for prevailing conditions

Driving on the left side of the roadway

Improper passing - vehicles and bikes pass on the left

Possession of stolen property - misdemeanor

As of Monday, Forgy remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond. A court appearance has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

