Attempt to evade police in stolen car leads to discovery of stolen gun, drugs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an unsuccessful attempt to evade law enforcement in a stolen vehicle, a Topeka man was arrested when he was also found with illegal drugs and a stolen gun.
The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, officers on patrol saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen near SW 17th and SW Fillmore St.
As law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Jessie L. Forgy, 39, of Topeka, sped away. Officers remained in the area and a few minutes later, Forgy was found.
When TPD was able to make contact with Forgy, officials said they also found drugs and a stolen gun inside the vehicle.
Forgy was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving
- Interference with law enforcement - knowingly fleeing by means other than motor vehicle for felony case
- Theft of a firearm less than $25,000
- Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
- Possession of opiates
- Failure to stop at a stop sign
- Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
- Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license
- Unsafe speed for prevailing conditions
- Driving on the left side of the roadway
- Improper passing - vehicles and bikes pass on the left
- Possession of stolen property - misdemeanor
As of Monday, Forgy remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond. A court appearance has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.
