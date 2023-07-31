Attempt to evade police in stolen car leads to discovery of stolen gun, drugs

Jessie Forgy
Jessie Forgy(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an unsuccessful attempt to evade law enforcement in a stolen vehicle, a Topeka man was arrested when he was also found with illegal drugs and a stolen gun.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, officers on patrol saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen near SW 17th and SW Fillmore St.

As law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Jessie L. Forgy, 39, of Topeka, sped away. Officers remained in the area and a few minutes later, Forgy was found.

When TPD was able to make contact with Forgy, officials said they also found drugs and a stolen gun inside the vehicle.

Forgy was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving
  • Interference with law enforcement - knowingly fleeing by means other than motor vehicle for felony case
  • Theft of a firearm less than $25,000
  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
  • Possession of opiates
  • Failure to stop at a stop sign
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Unsafe speed for prevailing conditions
  • Driving on the left side of the roadway
  • Improper passing - vehicles and bikes pass on the left
  • Possession of stolen property - misdemeanor

As of Monday, Forgy remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond. A court appearance has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James B. "Jim" Mitchell
Lawn mower accident claims life of volunteer firefighter in Geary Co.
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office
FILE
Head-on collision in rural SE Kansas kills 2, seriously injures another
Anna Swarthout
Broken down vehicle in S. Topeka parking lot leads to woman’s theft arrest
File Graphic
Overnight Topeka shooting leaves one injured

Latest News

Jelani Lewis
Threats made with firearm at E. Topeka gas station lead to man’s DUI arrest
FILE
Drivers warned to plan for delays as resurfacing project set to start on K-16
K-State long snapper Randen Plattner named to the Mannelly Award watch list.
K-State’s Plattner named to Patrick Mannelly Award watch list
FILE
State leaders head to D.C. to develop young apprenticeship chances, strategies